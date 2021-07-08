CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
