CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

