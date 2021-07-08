Cota Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,392 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 6.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.68. 57,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $231.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,674,912. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

