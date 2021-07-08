Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Cowen worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

COWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

