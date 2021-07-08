Cpwm LLC Invests $830,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

