Cpwm LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91.

