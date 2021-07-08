Cpwm LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.