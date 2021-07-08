CRDT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. CRDT has a market capitalization of $49,044.08 and approximately $1.13 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00932969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045478 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

