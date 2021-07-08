Credit Suisse AG Acquires 11,373 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,075,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

