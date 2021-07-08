Credit Suisse AG Acquires 41,291 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

