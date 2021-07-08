Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,074 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 582.03 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

