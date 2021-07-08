Credit Suisse AG Has $5.12 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $145.93 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

