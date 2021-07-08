Credit Suisse Group Downgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Neutral

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $212.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

MMM opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

