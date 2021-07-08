Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
