Credits Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Credits has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $508,051.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

