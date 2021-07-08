Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $906,323.04 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
Cricut stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 719,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $7,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
