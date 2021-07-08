Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $906,323.04 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Cricut stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 719,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $7,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

