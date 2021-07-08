Critical Analysis: WW International (NASDAQ:WW) vs. Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 WW International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. WW International has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than WW International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and WW International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.38 billion 1.83 $75.08 million $1.70 21.38

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A WW International 4.80% -18.56% 7.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of WW International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WW International beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners and publishing. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

