Critical Contrast: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 EastGroup Properties 0 8 1 0 2.11

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $153.44, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.67% 8.16% 1.85% EastGroup Properties 30.19% 8.89% 4.18%

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.34 $137.67 million $2.24 13.57 EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 18.57 $108.36 million $5.38 31.31

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

