Critical Contrast: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.70 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -89.53 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.17 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.