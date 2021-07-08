Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.04 and last traded at C$10.12. Approximately 245,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 759,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

