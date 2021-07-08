Cryptopay Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $40.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00875040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

