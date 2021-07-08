Curve DAO Token Trading Up 4.1% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $675.52 million and $131.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00862694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,542,331,771 coins and its circulating supply is 379,815,625 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

