CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in CVS Health by 5,817.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 152,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 165,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 29.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 83.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 136,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,165. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

