Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops One Day Volume of $575,116.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $522.79 or 0.01589042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $575,116.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,196 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

