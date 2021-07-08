D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.