Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 5.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,471,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

