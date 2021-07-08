Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $25.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,251. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -159.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

