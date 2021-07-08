Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has 135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 132.00.

DNKEY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

