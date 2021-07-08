Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,544. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

