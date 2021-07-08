Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.45. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 218,097,391 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

