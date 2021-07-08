Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,153 shares of company stock valued at $190,340. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

