Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

