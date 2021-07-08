DeHive Market Capitalization Achieves $498,400.45 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $498,400.45 and approximately $1.05 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00128740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00171654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,335.54 or 1.00205501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00986417 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,722 coins and its circulating supply is 740,816 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

