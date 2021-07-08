Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Denali Therapeutics worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

