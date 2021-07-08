Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.62. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

