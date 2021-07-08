Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

DPSGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

