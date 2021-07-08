Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.42 ($58.14).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €51.68 ($60.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

