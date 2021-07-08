DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.