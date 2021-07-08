Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

