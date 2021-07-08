Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $138.59 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Knowles worth $138,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

