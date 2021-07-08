Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $135,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

