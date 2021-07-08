Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.90% of ArcBest worth $141,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $59.63 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.