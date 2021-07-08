Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,963 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $131,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

