Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,671 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Nutrien worth $137,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 466,467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,460,000 after buying an additional 133,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.