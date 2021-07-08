Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of Sleep Number worth $133,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

