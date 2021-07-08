Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292.40 ($3.82). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 289.70 ($3.78), with a volume of 2,551,931 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.20.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.