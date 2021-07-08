Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

