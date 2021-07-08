DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.