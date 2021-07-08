Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.36.

DPZ opened at $478.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $479.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

