Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.36.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $478.18 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $479.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.47. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

