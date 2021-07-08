Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Joanna de Montgros Acquires 5,205 Shares

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

DORE opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.28.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.