Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Joanna de Montgros Acquires 5,205 Shares

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).
DORE opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.28.
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
